Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,674 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 221,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 282,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 772.9% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 20,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $3,607,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LYB. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.