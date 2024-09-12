Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,715 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.