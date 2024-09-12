Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 6,727 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 386,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

