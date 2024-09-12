Balancer Price Tops $1.90 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Balancer has a market cap of $113.38 million and $5.14 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003263 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Balancer Profile

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 64,959,710 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,699,205 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer (BAL) is a crypto token associated with the Balancer protocol, a decentralized portfolio manager and liquidity protocol on Ethereum. It enables users to create and manage self-balancing token portfolios called liquidity pools. With customizable features like smart pools, Balancer facilitates trading, liquidity provision, and yield farming. BAL is used for governance, liquidity mining rewards, and staking for a share of trading fees. Created by a team including Mike McDonald, Fernando Martinelli, and Nikolai Mushegian.”

