Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 3.4%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 136,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,749,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $520.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.90.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 177.95%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

