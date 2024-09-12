Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.26 and last traded at $54.26. Approximately 645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.41.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home construction, improvement, and equity loans, auto, boat, RV, personal, commercial, and small business loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

