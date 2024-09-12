Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Holdings Trimmed by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,854 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 10.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bancolombia by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $31.59 on Thursday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.01. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $32.40.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

