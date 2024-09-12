Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.76 and last traded at $38.97. Approximately 10,189,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 39,144,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,721,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $68,114,452.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 861,175,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,076,699,933.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $202,649,243.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,977,599 shares in the company, valued at $34,801,017,687.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,031,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $326,566,441.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 874,692,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,564,987,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

The firm has a market cap of $305.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,539,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,347,000 after purchasing an additional 895,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

