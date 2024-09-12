Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the August 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bantec Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BANT traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 1,190,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,962. Bantec has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.04.
About Bantec
