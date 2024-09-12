Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 91.6% from the August 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,353,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bantec Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BANT traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 1,190,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,962. Bantec has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.04.

About Bantec

Bantec, Inc supplies spare and replacement parts to Federal Government agencies, U.S. military prime contractors, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides drones, drone accessories, accident reconstruction software, drone training, drone services, counter-drone technology, certificates of authorization, and waivers.

