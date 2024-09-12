Barings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,823,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,676 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 23.3% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Barings LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,001,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,597,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $557.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

