Barings LLC Has $25 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. Linde makes up 0.6% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,066,825,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Linde by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,314,000 after buying an additional 1,558,538 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $420,720,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,648,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,480,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Linde stock opened at $465.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.35. The firm has a market cap of $223.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $479.79.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

