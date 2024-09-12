Barings LLC Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $365,420,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,240,000 after buying an additional 305,039 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 136.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 359,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,467,000 after buying an additional 206,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 65.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.67.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $249.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.61. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $253.54.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

