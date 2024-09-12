Barings LLC Sells 12,445 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $114.63 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $117.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.