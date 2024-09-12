Barings LLC Sells 38,938 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Barings LLC cut its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,938 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

