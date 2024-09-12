Barings LLC Sells 534 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $83.61. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.