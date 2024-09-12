Barings LLC Takes $65.41 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,247,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,405,000. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 1.5% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,574,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,490,000 after acquiring an additional 108,976 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 92,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

WPM opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

