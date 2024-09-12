Barry Zwarenstein Sells 4,408 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $118,883.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,712.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,207 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $279,377.07.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.83. 1,747,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

