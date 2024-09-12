Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.73.

NYSE:BAX opened at $39.27 on Monday. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Baxter International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,324,000 after buying an additional 462,239 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,553,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

