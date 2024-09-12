Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Down 3.1%

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) shares traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.01 and last traded at C$4.01. 478,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,570,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.35.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.79. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.4199475 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,160.00. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.