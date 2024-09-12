BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd cut its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 51.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $211.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.75. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.97 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.68. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.61.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.64) EPS. Research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Titus B. Ball sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $26,021.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,210 shares of company stock worth $2,269,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

(Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Articles

