Bell Investment Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.7% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,566,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,638 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,761.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,387 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,463.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,538,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,950 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,739,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.35. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

