Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,571,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

