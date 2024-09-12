Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $68,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $290.14 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.14 and a 200-day moving average of $270.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

