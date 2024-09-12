Bell Investment Advisors Inc Has $812,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,554,000 after buying an additional 104,907 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

