Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $71.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

