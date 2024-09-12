Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 235 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 target price on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.28.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $209.15 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $210.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.04.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

