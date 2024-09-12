Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK) Short Interest Up 333.3% in August

Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Bespoke Extracts Stock Performance

Bespoke Extracts stock remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday. Bespoke Extracts has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About Bespoke Extracts

Bespoke Extracts, Inc provides hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers CBD formulations, including manuka honey and in the form of lotions and balms. It offers its products through its direct to consumers e-commerce store bespokeextracts.com. The company was formerly known as DiMi Telematics International, Inc and changed its name to Bespoke Extracts, Inc in March 2017.

