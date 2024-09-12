Beta Finance (BETA) Price Tops $0.0447

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and $930,947.94 worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance, founded by Allen Lee, is a DeFi protocol on the Ethereum Mainnet, focusing on isolated collateral models to support borrowing, lending, and short selling of crypto assets. Its design helps protect investments from interrelated risks and provides a platform for users to manage their crypto assets efficiently. The protocol incorporates a comprehensive risk management framework to maintain the integrity of individual asset positions within its ecosystem.”

