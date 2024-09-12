Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $277.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.11. The company has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

