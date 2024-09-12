Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,761,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,015,000 after purchasing an additional 83,435 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 146.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

