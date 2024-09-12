Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after buying an additional 259,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,983,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,986,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,016,000 after buying an additional 195,809 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Eaton by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,029,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,815,000 after buying an additional 337,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.18.

Eaton Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $297.00 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The firm has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

