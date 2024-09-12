Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 11.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 9.2% during the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

