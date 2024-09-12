Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 365 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after purchasing an additional 644,945 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,293,000 after buying an additional 767,534 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,181,458. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $225.07 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.58. The company has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.