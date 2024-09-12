Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 966 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

