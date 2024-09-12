Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,032,000 after purchasing an additional 174,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,599,000 after buying an additional 80,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,804,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,655,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,766,000 after acquiring an additional 243,996 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:TT opened at $354.31 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $363.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

