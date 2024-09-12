Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Trading Up 8.7%

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.14. 1,086,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,829,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several research firms have commented on BYON. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $489.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.64.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,168.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beyond news, Director Barclay F. Corbus acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $710,680.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 197,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,168.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYON. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Beyond during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth $70,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

