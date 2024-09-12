Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.69

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 119095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a current ratio of 14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $62,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,555 shares of company stock worth $89,460 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

