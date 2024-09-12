BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up to $52.24

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.24, but opened at $55.00. BILL shares last traded at $53.27, with a volume of 389,016 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.24.

BILL Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,639.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $1,043,525.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,639.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BILL by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $163,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,786 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

