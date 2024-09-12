BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 2,719.7% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 84.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioCardia from $4.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.78). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,999.77% and a negative return on equity of 3,638.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.
