BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 2,719.7% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 84.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of BioCardia from $4.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get BioCardia alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BCDA

BioCardia Price Performance

Shares of BCDA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. 36,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.25.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.78). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,999.77% and a negative return on equity of 3,638.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioCardia

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.