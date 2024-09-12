Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 47567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIOX. Roth Capital upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bioceres Crop Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.91 million, a P/E ratio of 855.00 and a beta of 0.49.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

