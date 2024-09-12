BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $100.53

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.53, but opened at $96.38. BioNTech shares last traded at $100.39, with a volume of 166,704 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BioNTech from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 198.54 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 121.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 106.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.