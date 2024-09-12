BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) Shares Down 17.3%

BKF Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.05. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. BKF Capital Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%.

BKF Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name.

