BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Down 83.4% in August

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the August 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 540,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 199,397 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 147,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 313,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MVT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 57,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

