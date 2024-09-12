BlackRock MuniYield Fund (NYSE:MYD) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.34

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 12114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 2,293.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

