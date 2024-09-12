BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the August 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MQY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.08. 240,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,393. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

