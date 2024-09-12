Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, an increase of 498.7% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Blue Star Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSFC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 78,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,863. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Blue Star Foods has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 204.29% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.