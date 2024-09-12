BNB Market Cap Tops $79.44 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One BNB coin can now be bought for $544.34 or 0.00943070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion and approximately $1.75 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,208 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,242.65576342. The last known price of BNB is 542.06713994 USD and is up 6.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2225 active market(s) with $1,745,955,693.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.