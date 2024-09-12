Bo Shi Acquires 950 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) insider Bo Shi acquired 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $10,573.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,811 shares in the company, valued at $509,876.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CRGY stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 2.26. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -240.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crescent Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,171,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,945,000 after acquiring an additional 530,199 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Crescent Energy by 901.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 90,630 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

