Bokf Na Acquires 11,781 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

