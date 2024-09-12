Bokf Na Buys 96,465 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bokf Na increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,465 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $17,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,126,000 after purchasing an additional 47,371 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.9% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $58.85.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

